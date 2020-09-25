Going into business in Teulada-Moraira

TEULADA-MORAIRA town hall organised a course to encourage entrepreneurship and innovation amongst its young residents.

Twelve people attended the workshop which finished last week and received financial support from the provincial council, the Diputacion.

The course led by the Young Business-owners’ Association (Jovempa) gave attendees an insight into the law and taxation as well as employment aspects including business plans, viability and funding.

“With this course we hope we can provide our young people with enough background for them to take the first steps towards launching a business,” explained the town hall’s Youth councillor Aitor Llobell beforehand.