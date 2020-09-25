Give an opinion in Teulada-Moraira

TEULADA-MORAIRA town hall is actively supporting the UN’S Agenda 2030 on the fifth anniversary of its approval in 2015.

The Agenda is the UN’s plan of action for people, the planet and prosperity that seeks to strengthen universal peace with Sustainable Development Goals designed to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all.

The town hall now wants to learn the opinions of the local population, inviting residents to take part in an online survey on the https://forms.gle/DCTrPUau1EhsZYmh8 website.