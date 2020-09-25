These last few years we have blessed with some amazing flavoured gins but this year brings us the most festive flavour yet, Christmas pudding gin!

We love Christmas, and many of us love gin. Now we are able to have Christmas in a bottle! The special holiday is in only 90 days, that’s only thirteen Fridays! It has been an extremely difficult year and this Christmas will be like no other, but we have to try and stay positive and appreciate everything we have more than usual!

How about getting your friends, family or even co-workers a bottle of this special gin? Imagine the delicious flavours of having an actual Christmas pudding paired with a nice glass of the Christmas pudding gin! There are already many brands that have released the holiday flavoured gin the main two being, Sacred and Todley’s.

Someone has created a few delightful ways to drink the gin, here they are;

Get a glass filled with ice Add the Christmas pudding gin Fill with tonic Add garnishes like orange or a cinnamon stick

A cocktail version to drink the gin;

Break an egg into a cocktail shaker Add ingredients, cinnamon and nutmeg Shake well with ice and strain into a glass

Both of those ways in which to drink the gin will mostly likely make your mouth water, luckily the gin can be found in most British stores. The gin is said to taste exactly like the seasonal pudding, with the exquisite flavours of cinnamon, nutmeg, mixed spice and a few secret flavours. Would you try this festive gin?

