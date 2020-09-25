Breaking News- With Video: Many Killed in Military Plane Crash

At least 18 people are feared dead after a military plane crashed in northeast Ukraine tonight.

A military plane that was returning from a training mission has crashed on its return to base- killing 18 people onboard. It is understood that there are just two survivors according to media reports from the scene. The video is credited to BNO news and was posted on Twitter a few minutes ago.

Earlier this year a Ukrainian jet was ‘accidentally’ shot down in Tehran.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for updates.