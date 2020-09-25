A US Air Force B-52 Bomber has transmitted an ’emergency distress signal’ while flying over Gloucestershire.

-- Advertisement --



The US Air Force B-52 bomber sent out a distress signal after it declared a mid-air emergency over Gloucestershire, it has been reported. The aircraft transmitted a ‘squawk code 770, indicating a general emergency, near Tewkesbury, UK’, according to FlightRadar 24. It is not clear what the incident was but planes regularly send out emergency distress signals for even minor problems. The worry is that as the bombers normally carry immense armament loads if there was a crash it would completely devastate Gloucestershire and the surrounding areas.

It was reported today that three US Air Force B-52 bombers were seen flying in loops over Gloucestershire. The bombers are based at RAF Fairford and have recently returned from a mission in the East Siberian Sea. The B-52 bombers based at RAF Fairford took part in a USAF mission to ‘deter bad actors‘

Following the mission, General Tod D. Wolters, commander of US European Command, said: “Today’s Bomber Task Force operation is yet another demonstration of our steadfast commitment to Allies and partners and our collective ability to plan, execute and coordinate multiple complex missions at speed.

“All of this is made possible by the vibrant relationships across the NATO Alliance and our enduring commitment to champion the cause of peace through competition and deterrence.”

Six B-52 bombers were sent to the Diego Garcia Military Base in January on a secret mission.

Check back later for more information on this breaking news story.

We hope you enjoyed this article “US Air Force B-52 Bomber Transmits ‘Emergency Distress Signal’”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!