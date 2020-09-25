The UK has broken another new record-high of daily coronavirus cases, marking the second day in a row the daily tally has gone above previous levels.

6,874 new cases have been confirmed in the space of 24 hours, compared to yesterday’s 6,634. Although this is the highest recorded number in a day, experts have previously warned against comparisons with the beginning of the pandemic due to the smaller number of tests which were carried out at the time. The news comes on the day the Office for National Statistics revealed the estimated number of cases of coronavirus across England has jumped 60 per cent in one week.

There were around 9,600 new coronavirus infections per day in England, up on 6,000 the week before, according to the ONS infection survey. The survey, which tests thousands of people in English homes whether they have symptoms or not, found an estimated 103,600 people had Covid-19 from September 13 to 19, which equates to around one in 500 members of the population. Earlier in the week the threat level for the UK was raised to 4.

Is it time to worry?

The latest rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the UK is worrying. It is the largest daily case rate recorded since the start of the pandemic – but the number of cases recorded in March and those recorded on Thursday are not really comparable. This is because back in March the UK were only testing for the virus in hospital settings, not the wider community as a whole. The best estimate for the number of daily cases at the height of the pandemic is around 100,000 a day, so we are nowhere near that yet.

