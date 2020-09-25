THE Community of Madrid will announce the new areas where mobility restrictions will be applied, which will likely come into place on Monday, September 28, to stop the spread of Covid-19 . The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, has warned that “hard weeks are coming.”

The Deputy Minister of Public Health and the Covid-19 Plan, Antonio Zapatero, and the General Director of Public Health, Elena Andradas, will report on the new protection measures against the coronavirus in the region.

The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, has warned that “hard weeks are coming” in the Community of Madrid and has urged to act “with determination” to take control of the pandemic.

The eight new zones with limitations are,

Panaderas (Fuenlabrada), Doctor Trueta (Alcorcón), Miguel Servet (Alcorcón), García Noblejas (San Blas), Vicálvaro Artillero (Vicálvaro), Orcasitas (Usera), Rafael Alberto (Puente de Vallecas), and Campo de la Paloma (P Vallecas).

The Minister of Health Salvador Illa considers the measures announced by the Community of Madrid insufficient, and in his opinion mobility throughout the capital should be limited.

More updates will follow.