The High Court imposed restrictions on the multiple Grand Slam winner’s finances for the next 11 years, as the Official Receiver raised concerns over ‘undisclosed,’ transactions. The German, 52, has indicated a not guilty plea to concealing a total of 2,008,715 euros and 44 cents (£1.83million), as well as two properties in his homeland and a Chelsea flat which he was required to deliver up to the trustee to the estate.

Westminster Magistrates Court also heard he hid shares in an artificial intelligence firm and 825,000 euro in debt during the hearing. He was released on bail with a requirement that his lawyers keep his passport unless he needs to travel to commentate on tennis, despite Lady Arbuthnot, the chief magistrate, expressing “grave reservations” he may be tempted to flee to his native Germany.

Boris Becker- former world No 1

Becker burst on to the tennis scene in 1985 when he became the youngest Wimbledon men’s singles champion at the age of 17 years and seven months. He was the first German champion of the tournament and the first non-seed to win as he was ranked at number 20.

The former world No 1 and six-time Grand Slam champion collected 49 singles titles out of 77 finals during his 16 years as a professional tennis player. He was chosen to enter the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2003 and appears regularly as an expert summariser and commentator on the BBC. Bekker is not the first and will certainly be the last celebrity to declare bankruptcy.

We hope you enjoyed this article “Boris Becker Faces 7 Years’ Jail if found Guilty of ‘Asset Hiding’”.