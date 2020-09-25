Boats mooring where they shouldn’t in Javea

COASTGUARDS patrolling the Cabo de San Antonio marine reserve detected 1,307 illegally-moored boats last year, the majority in the summer.

The marine reserve belongs to the Montgo national park and these figures were revealed during the annual meeting of the park’s board of governors.

The coastguards also pointed out that in 2019 there were only five of the ecological buoys that protect the seabed in this part of the reserve and more have since been added.

More marker buoys would also help to ensure that boats had to remain at least 200 metres away from the coast, they said, while calling on more cooperation from boat-owners.