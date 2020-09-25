Better fishing for some than others

THE Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club’s last outing was to section B1 of the River Jucar.

A number of fish were caught early on, with Jacques taking four carp in four casts.

This did not last long before it went quiet and on a sticky day with a water temperature of 23 degrees, fishing proved a hard task for some.

Thirty-four fish were caught, with six members returning empty nets although the new Match secretary, Jeff Richards, performed well with four fish weighing 6.8 kilos.

Malcom Hunt had the best day’s fishing with seven fish that weighed 13 kilos, followed by Graham Sewell (five fish weighing 10.7 kilos) and Jacques Janssen whose four fish weighed 7.6 kilos.

For further information about the club contact Frank Povey (96 649 0338 or frank.povey@btopenworld.com) and Ray Craig (966 492 083).