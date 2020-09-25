Benalmadena Council prepares for Mental Health Day on October 10

The mayor of Benalmadena, Víctor Navas and fellow councillors appeared with the president of the Association of Relatives and People with Mental Illness of the Costa del Sol (AFESOL), Concha Cuevas, to speak about the needs of people with mental illness and their families.

“On the occasion of the celebration of World Mental Health Day on October 10, today we have met with the president of AFESOL to address various issues that concern this group,” reported the mayor.

-- Advertisement --



He explained that mental health in Spain has been neglected possibly because of its stigma but administrations have an obligation to try to help them be accepted for their illness and find work.

Benalmadena Council does help with support for its special employment centre and offers work at municipal parking areas and was proud to collaborate with AFESOL in many areas.

Concha Cuevas thanked the mayor for recognising the needs of those with mental illness and for all that the council does to support the organisation.