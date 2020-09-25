Increase in the Andalusia coronavirus deaths



The Ministry of Health and Families in the Junta de Andalusia has registered a total of 1,403 new cases in the past 24-hours. This figure is actually 81 less than the previous 24-hour period. That said, the number of deaths has increased slightly from 12 in the previous day to 17 in the past 24-hours. Therefore, the overall total of cases within the region since the beginning of the pandemic is 56,608 with a total of 1,759 deaths in total.

Malaga has added another 4 deaths to their total. Three of which were residents of the Sierra de las Nieves senior center in Guaro. This creates an overall total of 360 death in since the start of the pandemic in Malaga alone.

Andalusia has furthermore demonstrated an increase of 13,351 in the past 14-days.

When this is broken down by area, the figures demonstrate totals of; Almeria – 1,124, Cadiz – 1,584, Cordova – 1,628, Pomegranate – 1,234, Huelva – 370, Jaen – 1,168, Malaga – 3,100, Seville -3,143.