Age Concern charity holds successful fundraising lunch

HAVING been postponed since March due to the lockdown, the Age Concern Marbella and San Pedro Alcantara fundraising lunch finally went ahead at the Everest Fusion restaurant in Diana Park, Estepona.

Due to the need for social distancing just 40 people were able to attend but they had an enjoyable time and a total of €340 was raised from the event which will be used to assist people over the age of 50 years who have many different needs.

Hannah Murray Lopez from Talk Radio Europe was presented with a bouquet of flowers by President Tom Burns to thank her on behalf of Age Concern for the wonderful challenge she undertook (under the guidance of Binckbank part of Saxo Bank) against fellow TRE presenter Giles Brown to make as large a profit as possible buying and selling shares theoretically.

She chose Age Concern Marbella as her charity of choice and won so sponsors Binckbank presented the charity with a cheque for €1,000.