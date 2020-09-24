We are as one, with this new season being recorded from our RTV Marbella studios now underway once again I get the privilege of welcoming and chatting with some of Marbella’s most emblematic characters, who have far more to tell than meets the eye.

Starting off the week with Lynda Wood in, experienced retail buyer, expert in travel and very active member of Age Concern we also find out that her father was a doctor in the “blood diamond” mines of Zimbabwe!

Lynda also runs the on-line magazine Culture Clique with great reports and information on the finer things in life–including a link to my show!! On Tuesday we welcome Beatriz Crawford-Carse, President of the Marbella Ladies Golf Association(M.L.G.A.) in which I also collaborate for PR. Why? Well because Beatriz together with Vice-President Michelle Ferguson are not only very cool ladies but are also supporting the #UNMS2020 incentives to help house the vulnerable adolescents turning 18 and being evicted from the orphanages and also actively encouraging local businesses to pay more attention to our youth in view of suitable leisure activities, internships and job / career opportunities.

Dr Rachel Garrod chats with me at the Age Concern luncheon organised at Everest Fusion in the Diana Centre about training courses for volunteers, plus some cheeky shots of the guests during the lunch.

Thanks to CIT Marbella on Wednesday we get a chance to meet Iratxe who runs the Becara home décor store in the Golden Mile. Begoña Zunzunegui founded Becara in 1964 and was truly the female pioneer in Europe in the world of decoration, design, manufacture and distribution of furniture, decorative items, home textiles, antiques and gifts. A Spanish female icon I’d say!

I also took a little stroll around Puerto Banus to let you know what’s going on there…. You’ll be surprised I promise!

On Thursday James Kayll of the Arts Society Benahavis makes for a most entertaining interview; did you know he’s also a Persian Prince? We also welcome photographer Sam Ho to the studio to talk about his wide range of talents, including the social media for our #ZeroHero incentive.

On Friday we launch a new section with Anna Scott of The Make-up Room. Annais a professional, published and internationally recognised make-up artist who is joining forces with local boutiques and designers to help keep everyone in business and encourage us to buy, shop and have fun locally! Anna has come up with a fabulous home-pampering concept where you and friends can “create the look”;play dress-up, shop and get made-up in the safety of your own home. This week we welcome Cristina of Mistique Fashion and Anna to launch her spot.

Anna will also be doing our guests make-up each week, which is such an honour!! Thanks Anna. Thanks also to Sam for the “behind the scenes” video of this first back to the studio recording; makes for a very nice touch.

Marbella Now weekdays at 9pm on RTV Marbella

Facebook: @MarbellaNow- Instagram @nicole_marbellanowtv