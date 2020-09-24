Vera all set to play host to national beach tennis tournament

VERA is all set to play host to a national beach tennis tournament for the fourth year in a row.

What will be the 18th edition of the Mapfre Spanish Beach Tennis Championship was scheduled to have taken place in the Almeria resort in April, but was postponed until mid-October due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Organised by the Índalo Beach Tennis Club in collaboration with the FAT Andalucia Tennis Federation, the RFET Spanish Royal Federation of Tennis and Vera council, the event is now due to run from October 16 to 18.

Speaking at the championship presentation at Vera Town Hall earlier this week, RFET Beach Tennis Committee president Carles Vicens said the organisers expect good numbers of players to register to take part.

He said there are a wide range of categories and therefore a place for “all classes of players.”

According to Vicens the RFET is keen to grow the popularity of beach tennis and for it to become established as an important sport in the country.

Indalo Beach Tennis Club president Ariadna Fernandez explained that some of Spain’s beach tennis players will be taking part in the absolute women’s and men’s competition.

The winners of the absolute, sub-18 and sub-14 categories will make up the Spanish team and will represent Spain in the next European and world championships.

Vera Mayor Jose Carmelo Blanco wound up the presentation by thanking both the national and regional tennis federations for choosing the locality for the event once again.

He said it will make Vera the “epicentre of national beach tennis”, and greatly boosts the promotion of the municipality as a destination for tourism based on sport.

