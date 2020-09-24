Trump Says He’s ‘Not A Fan’ Of Meghan Markle- but Wishes Prince Harry ‘Luck’

President Donald Trump ‘slammed’ Meghan Markle at a news briefing on Wednesday, just one day after the Duchess of Sussex encouraged Americans to vote in the presidential election in November- for the opposition!

During the press conference, Daily Mail reporter Nikki Schwab told Trump, “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chimed in on the U.S. election and essentially encouraged people to vote for Joe Biden. I wanted to get your reaction to that.” “I’m not a fan of hers,” Trump says of the duchess, adding that “she probably has heard that” as he’s made similar comments before. The president added. “But I wish a lot of luck to Harry ― cause he’s going to need it.”

On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared in a video for a Time 100 special and spoke about the importance of voting. “We’re six weeks out from the election and today is Voter Registration Day,” Meghan said. “Every four years, we are told the same thing ― that ‘This is the most important election of our lifetime.’ But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard.”

Video ABC/Time 100- Twitter.

“It’s time to not only reflect, but act.” This #NationalVoterRegistrationDay, join #Time100 alumni Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in taking action for the future. pic.twitter.com/JerXHxiZK3 — ABC (@ABCNetwork) September 23, 2020



“Your voice is a reminder that you matter,” Meghan added. “Because you do ― and you deserve to be heard.”

Harry also made comments about voting and encouraged people to reject “online negativity.” This election I am not going to be able to vote in the U.S. But many of you may not know that I haven’t been able to vote in the U.K. my entire life,” the duke said. “As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity.” Friends of Meghan had said recently that the Duchess would love to be in politics and maybe even run for President of the United States.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment specifically on the Time 100 video and on Trump’s comments but said, “The Duke is not a working member of the Royal Family and any comments he makes are made in a personal capacity.”

