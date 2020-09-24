The new Volkswagen ID.4 – Zero emissions, Fully electric

FOR the very first time, Volkswagen is offering a fully electrically driven SUV, the ID.4, generating zero local emissions. The ID.4 merges all benefits customers appreciate about SUVs.

Its clear-cut, flowing design inspires at first glance and the sporty and powerful electric vehicle boasts an impressive acceleration.

-- Advertisement --



The high-voltage battery installed in the floor of the body guarantees a centre of gravity that is ideal for driving dynamics and balanced handling. Whilst the modular electric drive matrix (MEB) grants ample space in the vehicle interior with compact exterior dimensions.

Two variants are available upon the order launch, the ID.4 1ST and ID.4 1ST Max

Both edition models have a battery with an energy content of 77 kWh (net) on board – enough to cover a range of around 490 km (WLTP). It is situated under the passenger compartment, thus shifting the car’s centre of gravity downwards. The electric drive motor at the rear axle generates 150 kW (204 PS). The ID.4 sprints from a standstill to 100 km/h in 8.5 seconds while its top speed has been limited to 160 km/h.

21 centimetres of ground clearance and the large wheels underline the sporty and powerful character.

The Exterior Style package and the tinted rear windows lend it a very stylish appearance. As for the interior, the background lighting can be adjusted in 30 colours, stainless steel pedals feature Play & Pause design. A 2-zone Climatronic air conditioning system rounds off the range of convenience features. The Discover Pro navigation system is on board, as are vital assist systems – Front Assist, ACC stop & go adaptive cruise control and the Lane Assist lane-keeping system.

The ID.4 1ST Max includes extra features such as Interactive IQ. LIGHT LED matrix headlights and 3D LED tail light clusters. 21-inch Narvik wheels sharpen the handling in conjunction with progressive steering and adaptive chassis control DCC.

In the vehicle interior, the ID.4 1ST Max boasts superior comfort such as electrically adjustable seats, a tilting and sliding panoramic sunroof, acoustic glass, 3-zone Climatronic system and an electrically operated boot lid as standard.

The top-of-the-range model also comes perfectly equipped in terms of operation, connectivity and driver-assist systems: the augmented reality head-up display, central 12-inch display, Comfort mobile phone interface, Travel Assist, Side Assist and Emergency Assist are all on board.

The ID.4 1ST comes with a price tag of €49,95004 while the ID.4 1ST Max is available for €59,95004.

At home, the ID.4 1ST and ID.4 1ST Max can be charged with Volkswagen Naturstrom from renewable sources and along motorways customers can charge with direct current supplied by suitable charging stations. Thanks to an output of 125 kW this is done speedily: it takes a mere 30 minutes to recharge the energy to cover the next 320 km (as per WLTP).

We hope you enjoyed this article “The new Volkswagen ID.4 – Zero emissions, Fully electric”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

For more Motoring News, head over the page on the Euro Weekly News website.

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!