Tennis player considers suing organisers of French Open

FORMER Top 30 ranked tennis player, Bosnian Damir Dzumhur is threatening to sue the organisers of the French Open after being refused entry after what he claims was a “false positive Covid-19 test” on his coach with whom he shares a room.

The tournament at the Roland Garos stadium in Paris which is one of the ‘Grand Slams’ is already floundering because after it was postponed for four months it has now had daily attendance cut to 1,000 visitors each day due to new French Health Ministry rules.

When the decision was made to proceed with the tournament, organisers announced that maximum capacity would be 11,500, then it was reduced again to 5,000 so this latest drop means that income will plummet from the usual daily visit of 50,000 fans.

It is due to continue now until October 11 but who knows whether it will be halted before the finals are played?

In the meantime, it has to consider the complaint of Dzumhur (who has now dropped to 114 in the world rankings) who said on Instagram “We’re sure it was a false positive because my trainer has anti-bodies. He was not allowed to take a second test. I am devastated.”

As the player prepares his case against the organisers, they argue that he was aware of the rules concerning health and if the coach tested positive then that meant that Dzumhur had to be disqualified from the event.