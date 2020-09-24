Sir Trevor McDonald Splits from Wife of 34 Years for a ‘Fresh Start’

Sir Trevor McDonald has split from his wife after 34 years of marriage together and moved out of their £2.6million marital home, it has been reported.

According to reports, legend Sir Trevor McDonald has split from his wife Jo, Sir Trevor, 81, was married to Jo for 34 years. The News at Ten host has reportedly moved out their €2.86m (£2.6m) home- it is understood that he is living in a house just two miles away. A source said: “It is sad but Trevor and Jo realised they weren’t making one another happy any more, and that it was time to move on with their lives.

“Trevor is still very much in demand work-wise and wanted a fresh start. He feels young and still has a twinkle in his eye. He and Josephine have a long history so obviously they are still speaking, and everything is amicable. Trevor has moved into his own apartment and friends are joking it is his bachelor pad. The split has been no secret from his inner ­circle, but for now, he is very much focusing on his career.”

Sir Trevor and Jo met while he was working at ITN, they married in 1986 before having a son Jack,31. Sir Trevor divorced his first wife Beryl in 1985. He met her at a cricket match in his native Trinidad, they have two grown-up children, Joanne and Tim. Three days after he walked out of Victor Verster prison and greeted crowds of supporters, former ITV News presenter Sir Trevor McDonald became the first journalist to interview a liberated Mandela, he passed away in December 2013.

