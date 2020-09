WORK has now begun on remodelling pavements in Calle’s Calle Corbeta where the roots of trees lining the street have damaged flagstones.

Granite paving nearest the trunks has been removed and the area of soil surrounding each tree enlarged.

The work, which is costing an estimated €31,477 is expected to take three months to complete and will make the pavements safer for pedestrians, pointed out Calpe mayor Ana Sala on visiting the Calle Corbeta project.