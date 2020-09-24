Riots in Portland as ‘violent’ protestors react to Breonna Taylor ruling

‘Violent’ protestors have rioted in Portland following the grand jury ruling in the Breonna Taylor case, and ignited a ‘downtown’ police station.

Portland Police tweeted this morning (Thursday, September 24): “To those who have gathered outside of the Justice Center to include Central Precinct: This gathering is still declared a riot. Southwest Naito Parkway to Southwest 14th Avenue from Southwest Columbia Street to Southwest Harvey Milk is closed. Leave the area now.”

-- Advertisement --



To those who have gathered outside of the Justice Center to include Central Precinct: This gathering is still declared a riot.

Southwest Naito Parkway to Southwest 14th Avenue from Southwest Columbia Street to Southwest Harvey Milk is closed. Leave the area now. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) September 24, 2020

They added that “failure to adhere to this order may subject you to arrest, citation, or the use of crowd control agents including, but not limited to, impact weapons and/or OC munitions (Oleoresin Capsicum)”.

A video has been shared of a Molotov Cocktail being thrown at police officers outside Central Precinct, setting fire to an awning.

During this evening's mass gathering, a Molotov Cocktail was thrown towards officers outside of Central Precinct.

Warning: Explicit language. https://t.co/hBLJJWZ2yO — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) September 24, 2020

Three officers were hurt as they tackled the situation and tried to disperse the rioters, and several arrests were made.

The violent protest erupted after two police officers were shot and sustained non life-threatening injuries late Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky, during protests over a grand jury decision on the fatal police shooting of Taylor, a black woman who was killed in her home during a raid in March, report New York Post.

The grand jury ruled that none of the three white officers involved in the police raid on Taylor’s apartment would be charged for causing her death.

One of the three officers was indicted on charges of endangering her neighbours during the shooting.

Anti-police protests have taken place across the US, including in Los Angeles, San Diego, Atlanta and Denver.

Hundreds of people carrying signs in support of Black Lives Matter took part in a march in LA, chanting “No justice, no peace”.

Though police didn’t report any major incidents, there were reports of criminal damage.

And in San Diego, protestors wearing matching yellow T-shirts demonstrated, shouting Taylor’s name along with other social justice chants, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Protestors clashed with police later in the night and three arrests were made.

And tear gas was deployed in Atlanta, as dozens took part in a march at Cleopas Johnson Park.

Resident Deja Bellard the Journal-Constitution she hadn’t planned to attend the protest, but did so because she is “tired of people of colour dying”.

Thank you for reading this article “Riots in Portland as ‘violent’ protestors react to Breonna Taylor ruling”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!