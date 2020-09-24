Postbox set to be installed outside for Espinardo Library in Murcia

The Espinardo Library in Murcia is set to have a postbox installed outside so books that have been rented can be returned without entering the building.

THE installation of the outside postbox is designed to “improve the service provided in this centre,” according to the Councillor for Urban Agenda and Open Government, Mercedes Bernabé.

The proposed new addition to the Espinardo Library will allow those that have borrowed books to return them at any time, without having to access the facility.

By not entering the facilities, the Library is doing their part to stick to strict safety measures and restrictions as part of government and public health Covid-19 protocols.

The postbox located outside the library will be made of galvanized steel and finished in anti-vandalism paint, and will also have a watertight closet.

Currently of the 18 branches of the Murcia Municipal Library Network, only three have a postbox outside for borrowed book returns.

“This is an action demanded by the residents of the district and that, without a doubt, will improve the service provided in this centre. The opinion of residents is key for decision-making, as their contributions make us advance and optimize the resources that we have at our disposal,” highlighted the mayor.

The Espinardo Library was inaugurated in 1990, inheriting and increasing the funds of the previous Espinardo Reading Agency, created in 1982.

After 25 years sharing facilities with the Cultural and Social Centre, it moved to the JC1 Complex in 2016.

The Espinardo Library has long opening hours and serves the public from Monday to Saturday, from 9.30am to 1.30pm, and Monday to Friday, from 4.30pm to 8.30pm.

The facility follows the strict regulations against Covid-19, such as hand disinfection, use of a mask, safety distance, among others.

