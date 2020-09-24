Plain sailing for Altea’s Club Nautico

DESPITE current difficulties, Altea’s Club Nautico is managing to continue its sporting activities.

Issues regarding the concession, finances and the Covid-19 pandemic have not stopped it from fulfilling its principal aim of functioning as a non-profitmaking sporting body, the club explained.

Five local Optimist boats competed in the Valencia region’s Children’s Sailing Trophy – the first of the 2020-2021 races – with a second place for Jorge Santos Osipov and a fourth for his brother Jose in the Under-13 category.

Alejandro and Marina Arroyo competed in the junior Snipe championship while Juan Aziz and Gonzalo Suarez raced in the ILCA Standard 2020 championships, where Gonzalo came fourth in the Under-21s.

Meanwhile, the women’s and men’s Veteran Rowing Teams went to Santa Pola where they competed with crews from all over the Valencian Community, with the women taking fifth place in the final.