ALFAZ town hall is taking steps to improve access to the Albir quarry.

Now disused, it has been turned into a green area that was allocated a Blue Flag this year by the Foundation for Educational Environment (FEE) which also awards the Blue Flags to beaches worldwide.

Keen to retain the quarry’s coveted flag, the Environment and Technical Services have now installed a gate which limits access outside the opening hours and will be opened and closed by the Policia Local.