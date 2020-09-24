MODERN leisure and heritage come together in a unique Arboleas park in the Los Higuerales area of the municipality.

The new 30,000sqm “Parque de Cristal” offers locals up-to-date sports and recreation facilities, like shaded seating areas, bio-fitness zones, children’s play areas and boules courts, but also reminders of the past thanks to the Roman remains at the site.

The park is located right next to one of the most interesting archaeological and geological attractions in the region: the lapis specularis mines. This was the first mineral in history to be used to make see-through windows.

Lapis specularis was used in Ancient Rome, and put his part of the Almanzora Valley at the very centre of Europe for the extraction of the mineral.

Today the mineral adds a beautiful touch to the park flooring, and gives the area a special glow in moonlight.

If Arboleas’ plan to open up the lapis specularis mines to visitors go ahead, then it could be that as well as the 400 or so Los Higuerales residents, a good number of other people could be making use of the new park in the relatively near future.

Arboleas Mayor Cristobal Garcia told Spanish press he would like to see the first visitors to the mines by the end of this year or the beginning of next, although he also complained about a lack of funding from other administrations for the project.

