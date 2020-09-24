Mixed bag of reviews as Great British Bake Off debut leads to Ofcom complaints

Channel 4’s hit show, the Great British Bake Off has returned to our screens to a mixed bag of reviews – and Ofcom complaints.

FILMING of the new series was delayed due to the Covdi-19 pandemic – with an additional 15-minute wait as the show was put back to make way for a Boris Johnson address to the nation.

-- Advertisement --



And while fans may have been put out by the rescheduling, 180 viewers were outraged by an opening sketch ridiculing the PM’s recent press conferences and complained to Ofcom, the watchdog confirmed to the Manchester Evening Standard.

The clip saw new host, Little Britain star Matt Lucas, mimic Boris Johnson delivering a speech in front of a podium, which read: “Stay Alert, Bake Cake, Save Loaves.”

Lucas said: “We are now approaching phase 46 which means that from Tuesday morning or Wednesday evening, depending on your height, we are saying, with regards to baking, that if you must bake in a tent, bake in a tent, but please don’t bake in a tent…”

He quipped: “We are asking people to use common sense with regards to the distribution of the hundreds and thousands.”

And flanked by GBBO judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, as opposed to advisors, Lucas took questions from co-host Noel Fielding.

The sketch received a mixed bag of responses. While upset viewers complained to Ofcom, others took to social media to air their views.

“Simply not funny this time around and poor taste #switchingoff,” tweeted one viewer.

Another wrote: “Dear God, #BakeOff, what were you thinking? Can’t you imagine how anyone with family or friends suffering from Covid-19 must feel looking at that insensitive opening?” wrote one.

However, other people were delighted with the return of GBBO and gushed the likes of: “BEST. SERIES OPENING. EVER.”

Another fan wrote: “That opening for #GBBO by #mattlucas was so hilariously perfect. Been waiting for #BakeOff all day and it’s started fabulously.”

While a third wrote: “In an incredible turn of events, #bakeoff @BritishBakeOff opened with matt lucas as bojo and I’ve fallen even more in love with the show and @Channel4.”

The GBBO made its hotly-anticipated return on Tuesday night (September 22) attracting an impressive average audience of 6.9 million viewers and a 32 per cent share of audience – making it the show’s biggest ever overnight launch audience to date on Channel 4, according to the channel.

GBBO announced in March that actor, writer and comedian Matt Lucas would be joining the team in the Bake off tent.

Lucas said at the time: “I’m chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television. I can’t wait to break bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the brilliant bakers.

“And bearing in mind my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some much larger trousers in anticipation. See you in the tent!”

Welcoming Matt to the team, Noel said: “I love Matt. I love his warmth and his comedy and his big joyful smile. I think if we play our cards right we could become the next Chas and Morph.”

Paul said “I’m a genuine fan of Matt’s, it is such great news he will be joining us in the tent, he’s a fantastic addition to the team.”

Prue commented “The combination of Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding! Will we stop laughing and get any filming done?”

Richard McKerrow, CEO and Executive Producer, Love Productions added: “It’s extremely exciting to have Matt joining the Bake Off family, he’s a phenomenal talent with a huge heart and we can’t wait to enjoy the mischief and mayhem he and Noel will inevitably create in the tent. Our new batch of bakers will be in very safe hands.”

Channel 4’s Director of Programmes, Ian Katz, welcomed Matt saying: “We’re thrilled that one much loved national institution is joining another. Matt has everything it takes to be a great Bake Off presenter: he’s warm, hilarious and loves cake.”

Earlier in the month, the politics of Black Lives Mater in Britain’s Got Talent dance by Diversity prompted a staggering 15,000 complaints.

We hope you enjoyed this article “Mixed bag of reviews as Great British Bake Off debut leads to Ofcom complaints”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!