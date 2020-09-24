Is wine classed as one of your five-a-day?

It’s no secret that many people love a glass…or bottle of wine! But some British actually assume a glass of wine is one of their five-a-day!

It can be confusing because grapes are the main ingredient in wine so it’s not surprising some people class this as one of their five-a-day. An apple a day keeps the doctor away as they say, well British believe it’s a glass a day to keep the doctor away.

People do really believe this is their daily fruit intake but there are many myths about wine. No, a spoon in an already opened bottle of bubbles does not keep it from going flat. Many people also believing that once wine is open it doesn’t necessarily have a sell-by date. Guess what? It does! After you’ve popped the cork, wine can last up to two-three months if stored efficiently.

Many people all over the world did quite a lot of drinking during lockdown, however, Britain had one of the highest percentages of drinking throughout the lockdown. Due to boredom, people had to keep themselves amused. This meant lots of experimenting, a lot of spirit or wine drinkers turned to trying different beers and cocktail making.

Along with experimenting with alcohol, people were coming up with their own concoctions of food to pair with their drinks. There is always something new to learn if you are tasting and trying different alcohol, food and pairings for each alcoholic beverage.

It has unfortunately been proven that wine does not count as one of your five-a-day, which means you’ll have to keep eating your greens, instead of trying to drink them! We all understand it, it would be a lot easier and nicer having a glass of wine instead of a stick of celery.

