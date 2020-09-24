Free coronavirus insurance for Costa del Sol holidaymakers

Costa del Sol is set to offer free coronavirus insurance for holidaymakers. Do you think this will bring back tourists to the area?

THE Costa Del Sol is set to offer “free coronavirus insurance” as the Anadulusian government tries to offer holidaymakers to the area some “peace of mind”.

In a similar move to the Canary Islands, the Costa del Sol has decided to offer the free insurance which will also include medical expenses as well as covering hotel and hospital costs, if the holidaymakers contract coronavirus during their stay.

The coronavirus insurance looks set to be introduced from next January. Will that prove to be too little too late?

The Canary Islands started offering this type of package insurance deals back in August having seen their tourism trade take a serious hit.

By offering something like this, the Anadulusian government will hope to see a boost in tourism as it is likely to ease any worries from holidaymakers concerning the Covid-19 virus.

“The urgent need to create safe corridors and says it is in a position to offer tourists better health services than other regions,” stressed representatives from the The Andalusian Federation of Travel Agencies, explaining although the action is welcomed, it “comes a little late.”

In order to boost the economy and increase tourism new proposals have been drawn up, including travel discount vouchers for local residents who choose to holiday within the area.

These vouchers will come into circulation from October 1st and will reduce costs by 25 per cent (to a maximum of 300 euros) for stays of at least three nights.

The offer can be used up to three times and will be valid until May.

Tourism Councillor Juan Marín said, “setting up safe travel corridors would play a huge part in bringing tourists back to the region and yet another request had been made to the Spanish government for this to happen.”

The new schemes launched by the Andalusian government will hope to rejuvenate tourists which has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

