Four More Holiday Destinations Added to UK Quarantine List

The UK Government has added four more destinations to its quarantine list in another blow to travellers.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps today announced that travellers to Denmark, Slovakia and Iceland, as well as the Caribbean island of Curacao, will now have to self-isolate for 14 days. This means that four more territories have been removed from the official list of UK travel corridors. From 4 am this Saturday, travellers arriving in England from Denmark, Slovakia, Iceland and the Caribbean island of Curacao – an overseas Dutch territory – will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

Those who don’t quarantine for the full period for any reason, other than a valid medical one, face fines of at least £1,000. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps made the decision in response to a rise in the coronavirus cases of those countries. The Department for Transport said the decision covers the whole of the UK and has been agreed with the devolved administrations.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps made the announcement via Twitter, and the restrictions will come into force at 4 am this Saturday (September 26). There were no additions to the travel corridor list this week in the now regular Thursday evening announcement. The Foreign Office changed its travel advice for the destinations shortly after Shapps’ Twitter announcement.

It no longer exempts them from its blanket advice against all but essential travel. Caribbean British overseas territory Montserrat was exempted from the blanket advisory. Shapps reminded travellers returning from destinations which are subject to quarantine restrictions that they face fines of up to £1,000 for breaching the self-isolation rules.

Scotland follows suit

The Scottish government has also announced that arrivals from these four destinations will have to quarantine when they reach Scotland. A spokesperson said the move followed significant increases in coronavirus cases in these places. The new rules mean travellers must self-isolate at home, or another specified address, for two weeks from Saturday.

Scottish Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Putting in place quarantine requirements on those arriving in the UK from various parts of the world is a key line of defence in our efforts to suppress the spread of the virus. Managing the risk of importing cases from communities with high risks of transmission is vital in our efforts to do this.”

Secretary Yousaf said the measure was being put in place because of a “significant increase in cases” in the four countries. The new quarantine rules come into force at 04:00 on Saturday. In recent weeks, Portugal, Greece and Hungary have also been added to Scotland’s quarantine list. A list of countries exempt from the rules is available on the Scottish government website.

