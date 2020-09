ALTEA Tourism department’s programme of autumn activities commences on October 10 with a conducted tour of the Old Town.

This will set out from the Tourist Info office at 6pm and is to be accompanied by an official tourism guide.

The tour has been planned to coincide with the long weekend that starts on Friday October 9 (Valencia Day) and ends on October 12, Spain’s principal national holiday.

To make a reservation, email altea@touristinfo.net or ring 96 584 4114.