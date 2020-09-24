Elche City Council brings the battle to the mosquitoes as they introduce three spray cannons in order to win the war.

AN electric motorcycle, a quad bike and a drone are set to be deployed as Elche and the CTL Sanidad Ambiental company bring out the big guns, or in this case; the cannons, as they look to reduce the impact of mosquitoes in the area.

The vehicles, specifically the quad bike, will allow access to more flooded areas.

The electric motorcycle will take the fight to the tiger mosquitoes in urban areas and commercial centres, “acting in a more respectful way with the environment”, according to Joaquín Bernabeú, manager of the CTL Sanidad Ambiental company.

“We also have a drone that can spray larvicide producer in places inaccessible to workers.” he added.

Mayor Carlos González announced that, “exclusively our city will have to reduce the impact of mosquitoes. We have made an extraordinary effort in recent months and now we are much better prepared to face the new period because we have more human resources and innovative technical means.”

“In this fight to stop the proliferation of the mosquito there are two very important aspects to highlight. On the one hand, these materials will also respect the environment and, on the other, we need resident collaboration so that private pools and ponds are monitored,” he concluded.

Joaquín Bernabeú stated that, “With this material, Elche takes the lead in Spain with innovative material means and with more treatment power.

“We are increasing efficiency with the new high-power spray gun that complements the work of two other smaller guns that we have.”

Elche City Council brings the battle to the mosquitoes