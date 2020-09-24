Do you think Donald Trump win again?

The very same man that predicted president Donald Trump’s first win, believes he will win again!

Well Bela Stantic is the very same man that anticipated Donald Trump would become president in 2016 against Hilary Clinton in the presidential election. He is a data scientist, and has again made a shock statement saying he believes Donald Trump will be re-elected to remain as America’s president.

His past statements, and forecasts have been exceeding correct. He also predicted the vote of the Brexit referendum in 2016, along with Australian federal election in 2019. He uses social media data, and voter’s behaviour to evaluate all the possible outcomes, and he narrows all the data down, and his predictions have been nothing but accurate.

Four years ago, Hilary Clinton was in the lead to win the election, but by only 74 votes Trump took his place as President. Although everyone believed Hilary would win, Bela’s prediction showed his accuracy in the matter.

Joe Biden, in the Democratic Party, is quite far ahead of Donald Trump in the voting aspect. However, this could change dramatically like the votes for Hilary Clinton did. Bela has evaluated the two outcomes, and has considered every aspect of changes that could happen. He believes the votes will increase for Donald Trump much closer to the poll day, which takes place on the 3rd of November.

Predicting Trump will overtake Joe Biden and remain the president of the United States of America, which will again be a shock to the nation, as his win was the first-time round.

