COVID-19 cases expected to rise to 10.000 a day. In the United Kingdom, at the moment there are just below 10,000 people every day taking ill due to coronavirus.

They have used different data to analyse that the number of people a day getting the disease is under 10,000. Matt Hancock has discussed the matter saying the numbers are still way too high but are still lower than what they were in March.

There is a new app in the UK that has been released and are advising the population to download it. The aim of the app is to decrease coronavirus spreading. It has a symptom checker, somewhere you can book to be tested, and it sends risk alerts about which areas have the highest numbers of COVID-19. The app was made in hopes of trying to keep everyone in Britain safe, and to help avoid visiting the disease infested areas.

The virus has caused nothing but destruction, although the UK have worked very well in supporting its people. Allowing them to receive their furlough and other benefits, this is said to continue after this second wave of the virus. The economy all over the world has crashed, yet the United Kingdom are still trying to provide for their people. They have kept many jobs and businesses still going.

Handcock has said he is not ruling anything out at the moment as he doesn’t know what the future could bring. It has been discussed that University students may not be able to return for Christmas holidays as they don’t want the virus spreading anymore, however this will be spoken about in detail nearer to the time.

