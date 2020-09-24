From the glitz and glamour of Hollywood to wet weekends in Wrexham, could Ryan Reynolds be swapping Hollywood for Wrexham?

HOLLYWOOD mega-star Ryan Reynolds looks set to become a major investor in Wrexham Association Football Club following a meeting with the Supporters Trust Board on Wednesday.

The star of major hit movie Deadpool was unveiled as a proposed bidder alongside American actor, Rob McElhenney.

It appears that talks went well with the members of the National League’s Supporters Trust Board voting overwhelmingly in favour of the pair’s plans.

Reynolds then took to Twitter and responded to one follower, who wrote: “You never know when Ryan Reynolds is going to turn up in Wrexham.” The actor chimed in: “Yep, you never know.”

He later posted, “I’ve waited 8 years to respond to this tweet.”

A statement from Wrexham Football Club read: “Talks with the proposed bidders will now continue and we are in a position to confirm the two people interested in investing in Wrexham AFC.”

“Rob McElhenney is an American actor, director, producer and screenwriter, best known as the creator of ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’…

“Ryan Reynolds is an award-winning Canadian actor, writer, producer and business entrepreneur whose credits include Marvel’s Deadpool,” concluded the statement.

Talks are still ongoing between the famous Hollywood friends, and the next stage is to put forward their vision for Wrexham AFC at a second Special General Meeting.

Wrexham AFC have been in the National League following relegation in 2008 following 87 years in the English Football League.

It a fun jab, former Welsh midfielder Robbie Savage tweeted: “Bit of pressure on me now… on being the most famous person in Wrexham, Ryan Reynolds is after my title.”

