Madeleine McCann suspect Christian B’s bid to get out of prison has failed after a court ruled his extradition was legal.

-- Advertisement --



MADELEINE McCann prime suspect Christian B has had a legal case over his extradition thrown out by the courts- meaning he will have to stay in jail. The ‘sick paedo’ was demanding to be freed and said he was “entitled to be on holiday” when he was arrested in Italy in 2018. The sex offender was extradited back on a European Arrest Warrant for a drugs offence.

Christian B, 43, is currently in jail serving 21 months for drug offences and last month was eligible for parole after serving two-thirds of his sentence. In December he was convicted of raping a 72-year-old American woman in 2005 in her own home just a few minutes walk from where Maddie was taken two years later in Praia da Luz, Portugal.

His lawyer Friedrich Fulcher attempted to argue that protocols in the use of the European Arrest Warrant were breached. Mr Fulscher argued on a technicality that ”speciality protection law ” was broken because he was extradited for the drugs conviction but then subsequently put on trial for raping the elderly woman. He recently lost an appeal in the courts on that case also.

There was much speculation on how the main suspect could afford his newly elected UK legal team as he has no independent source of income. It later emerged, in fact, he wasn’t paying for anything. The person or organisation responsible for footing legal bills still remains shrouded in mystery. When pressed again as to who was funding his representation, Mr Fuelscher replied: “I’m afraid I cannot answer that question.”

We hope you enjoyed this article “Madeleine McCann Suspect Christian B’s Early Release Case Thrown Out”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!