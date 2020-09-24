Wayne Lineker announced he was leaving Ibiza after the Island continues to struggle with coronavirus restrictions and nightclub closures.

Lineker, the owner of some of Ibiza’s most well-known venues, said he ‘couldn’t take it anymore’. He is leaving the party island of Ibiza saying he’s been “battered and beaten” and left unable to “take it anymore.” Wayne owns an empire of bars and clubs in Ibiza, he shared the sobering message on his Instagram today.

The 58-year-old, who also owns bars and clubs in mainland Spain, Tenerife and Greece, has said they have all been closed for the remainder of the year. Wayne announced last week that he had been forced to postpone the opening of his new venue O Beach Dubai, which had been due to open this autumn, until next year.

In his Instagram post, which has received more than 19,000 likes, Wayne wrote: ‘Adios Ibiza. Until next year. ‘For the first time in 9 years of obeachibiza history, I won’t be at the closing party. I have left Ibiza today beaten and battered.. literally couldn’t take anymore.

“If I stayed I would just be an emotional wreck at closing … @xavierthelifecoach we need to talk. So Ibiza lovers Lets look forward now to #ibiza2021 the comeback will be spectacular #wetriedourbes.”

On Thursday, Wayne took to social media to declare that the party really is over for 2020, and he is abandoning his pubs until 2021. Sharing a photo of a view from the window of a plane departing Ibiza, Wayne wrote: “Adios Ibiza. Until next year.”

Wayne’s bars such as O Beach and Linekers have had a tough year with the coronavirus restrictions in Spain and other European countries. The younger brother of footballer Gary has now closed all venues in his Linekers Group for the remainder of 2020, with all the group’s bars and clubs in mainland Spain, Tenerife and in Greece closed.

