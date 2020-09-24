Altea’s low-keynon-fiestas

Low-key non-fiestas

ALTEA’S mayor Jaume Llinares met Policia Nacional and Guardia Civil chiefs as the fiestas’ period began.

“We want to remind everyone that there are no official fiestas and we are asking everyone to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people,” Llinares said.

The police and Guardia Civil would be stepping up controls with extra officers on duty, the mayor added.

“This year we must have peaceful fiestas that comply with all anti-Covid health and safety regulations,” Llinares insisted.