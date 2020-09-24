Almeria registers drastic drop in summer tourist numbers

ALMERIA registers a drastic drop in summer tourist numbers due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The province received just under 224,000 visitors in July and August compared with nearly 500,000 in the same months last year, National Institute of Statistics figures reveal.

To put it another way, there were 55 per cent less tourists in this year’s peak holiday season.

Of the tourists who were in Almeria this summer, approximately 205,000 were Spaniards.

This was nearly half last year’s number, when the total was in the regions of 396,000.

Only 18,000 foreigners had their summer holidays in the province this year, down from more than 102,000 in 2019.

The statistics for overnight stays in hotels offer another clear indication of the situation.

In July and August last year there were more than two million.

This year the figure was closer to 740,000, or nearly 64 per cent less.

In Andalucia as a whole tourist visitor numbers for the two main peak season months added up to 2.1 million, whereas in 2019 the total was more than 4.3 million.

Among the eight provinces Almeria attracted the fourth greatest amount of visitors, behind Malaga, Huelva and Cadiz.

