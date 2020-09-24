ALMERIA port passenger numbers sunk this summer by nearly 98 per cent as result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year more than 580,000 people used the port to travel by ferry between the provincial capital and Morocco, Algeria and the Spanish enclave of Melilla between June 15 and September 15.

This is usually the period for the ‘Crossing the Straits’ operation, when North African immigrants living in Europe return home for the holidays.

This year the total was just a little over 12,500 after the health crisis forced the cancellation of the special operation.

Border closures were agreed with the Moroccan and Algerian governments as a result of exceptional measures implemented to combat the virus.

The only passengers embarking and disembarking at the port this summer were lorry drivers transporting merchandise between Nador in Mororcco and Almeria and people travelling on ferry services between the province and Melilla.

The number of vehicles embarking and disembarking from ferries in Almeria was down by just over 98 per cent on the same period of 2019, from 131,700 to 2,459.

Between the beginning of the year and September 20 total passenger numbers stood at 117,329, compared with 801,203 in 2019.

Vehicle numbers were 28,970, 84.6 per cent less than last year.

