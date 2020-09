ALFAZ’S Carlos Montero and Hugo Montero were eliminated from the sixth Ciutat de Xixona rally when victory was within reach.

Their vehicle’s oil sump hit a stone, leaving them out of the race at the last moment although both said they were ready to compete in the next rally scheduled for October.

-- Advertisement --



Alfaz’s Sports councillor Oscar Perez also congratulated them both for their performance “in such a difficult and demanding” competition.