ADRA’S sports schools are all set to return for the new season with all the necessary health and safety guarantees in place.

This year the Covid-19 pandemic has meant a delay to the restart of training sessions.

The council and the different clubs have been working on the necessary protocols to ensure protection for everyone who goes along in what Sports councillor Pedro Peña said is “an exceptional situation.”

Peña highlighted the range of activities on offer to the public.

“We understand that sport is an essential element in daily life”, the councillor commented.

As it stands there are a choice of 15 disciplines. The local authority said it is possible the programme could be extended, depending on how the pandemic pans out.

The football, indoor football, swimming and synchronised swimming schools have in fact already started training, while the rest get going next week.

There will be badminton, basketball, rhythmic gymnastics, karate, taekwondo, table tennis, skating, gymnastics for adults, rugby and multi-sport.

Also this year there will be ice hockey and virtual chess.

The council explained that cleaning and disinfections have been stepped up at all the municipal sports facilities. In addition there are protocols, which include measures like taking temperatures, making hydro-alcoholic gel available at different locations at the facilities.

For sports like swimming group numbers are smaller this year.

Registration for the schools remains open, although the council recommends signing up as soon as possible due to the limited number of places and to make it easier for the clubs to plan.

