After hearing the tale a very fishy tale. I began researching the effect of COVID-19 lockdowns on marine life, and was gratified to learn that the planet’s seeing far cleaner waters and a dramatic bounce- back of fish stocks. And the presence of mammals such as killer whales, dolphins and seals have been recorded in areas where they hadn’t been seen in decades.

A recent Bloomberg report said that signs of marine life recovering include reports of turtles nesting in Brazil during that country’s lockdown– and the same could happen along the Mediterranean coast later this year when breeding season arrives.

While it’s a crying shame that Venice, along with other cities, has seen tourism collapse, its famous canals and lagoon are clearer now than they have been in decades, and people are able to see marine life they never imagined existed.

The grim news is that, since lockdowns have eased, litter louts have resumed dumping hundred of tons of plastic into seas and lakes, and already the negative effects are being seen in areas that have since reopened. This is a sad indication of how little regard most humans have for our beautiful planet.

Faith-heads make the ludicrous claim that some heavenly creator gave Homosapiens dominion over all living things. Ask them why he/she/it stupidly chose the most destructive of all apes to safeguard the earth, and meaningless waffle is the best you’ll ever get.

My thanks to my resident Freethinker artist Shell Fisher for the illustration. More of his work at shell-fisher.wix.com/websites

