Suspected robber under arrest after car break-in video goes viral

A SUSPECTED robber is under arrest after a car break-in video went viral on social media.

Guardia Civil detained the Nijar local after the images clearly showing a thief smashing the window of a parked vehicle and making off with two cases of tools he grabbed from inside were shared online.

The Guardia opened an investigation to determine exactly where the car break-in took place, using the video to help establish the identity of the suspect.

Teams then set about tracking down his location.

They spotted out on the street in the San Isidro district of the municipality.

When he realised there were Guardia officers around he tried to under a car, but officers weren’t fooled and picked him up.

