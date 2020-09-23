THE governor of Nigeria’s Kaduna state, Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai, has signed a law for surgical castration of rapists in Nigeria.

Anyone raping a child under age 14 will face the death penalty under the new legislation.

It follows public anger over a dramatic increase in reported rapes during Covid-19 restrictions, which prompted the nation’s state governors to declare a state of emergency surrounding the subject.

Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai said the ‘drastic penalties are required to help further protect children from a serious crime’.

Women’s groups have quite rightly called for tougher action against rapists, including the death penalty. Now surgical castration for rapists in Nigeria is a legal punishment fitting for the crime.

The state’s newly issued penal code also says a person convicted of raping someone over age 14 will face life imprisonment.

The previous law carried a maximum penalty of 21 years’ imprisonment for the rape of an adult and life imprisonment for the rape of a child.

A woman convicted of rape of a child under 14 faces the removal of her fallopian tubes.

The decision has been praised around the globe but also in some cases been called barbaric.

We’re interested in your opinion on the matter, does the punishment fit the crime?

