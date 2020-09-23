Sponsored walk to help cancer sufferer prolong her life

THERE is to be a sponsored walk on Saturday October 3 from El Chorrillos in Benalmadena Pueblo to El Gusto in La Cala de Mijas to raise funds for Alannah Sheehan who was diagnosed nearly six months ago whilst on maternity leave with stage 4 Gioblastoma Multiforme, a rare incurable brain cancer.

Her mother Fionnuala worked as a chef for many years in the Pueblo and is doing all that she can to help her 32-year-old daughter with young children to raise money to try to extend her life and also pay the mortgage as her husband has had to give up work to care for the family.

Clare and Paul Groves are organising the walk and are desperate for sponsorship, donations, gifts for a raffle and other walkers to help raise the funds needed.

To make a donation visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/alannah-sheehan or to offer assistance email claregross65@gmail.com.