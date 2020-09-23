Missing autistic boy found dead!

A missing person’s report was filed on the 22nd of September in Victoria, for a 14-year-old autistic boy. The missing autistic boy was found dead just 36 hours later.

The boy, William Wall used to go for a daily jog for 15 minutes every morning, and the Tuesday was like no other, so everyone had thought. He went for his walk, in the early dawn on the 22nd of September. He never came home.

The boy had autism but was still able to read, write, speak and go about his life without too much help. It was reported that the situation was very strange, as he knew his directions and usually only takes a short time to return home. He hadn’t brought his mobile phone with him.

His family had stated that they were afraid for his safety due to his lack of orientation when he got hungry or thirsty. The amount of time William Wall had been missing was concerning for the parents and also the officers involved in the case as he was very young, and a high risk.

Authorities were searching for almost 36 hours when they came across William Wall’s body, he was pronounced dead at the scene. He was found not far from his home; the death is not being treated as anything other than death from natural causes, there are no suspicions.

The weather where he was found had plummeted dramatically during the night, and there was also rainfall in the same area. This devastating story is very hard for the parents and authorities to process, as he found close to the house.

