Malaga has continued to see the number of coronavirus cases rise as they exceed 500 new Covid-19 infections for the second consecutive day.

-- Advertisement --



FOLLOWING yesterday’s report of a record number of new cases being registered in the Andalucia region, another 511 positive tests were recorded today in Malaga.

Malaga were impacted heavily in yesterday’s numbers, which are from the Junta de Andalucia website, registering an alarming 547 new cases.

This rise of over 500 coronavirus cases again for the second consecutive day will be a huge worry for the local government, and residents, as fears will mount if the same numbers come in tomorrow.

A worrying statistic shows that since the end of February, 14,326 people have been infected in Malaga.

This number surely shows that whatever the local government is doing, isn’t working.

Thankfully, hospitals have seen 20 less patients since yesterday and that 248 people are said to have overcome the disease.

Sadly, one death was reported since yesterday.

Thank you for reading “Malaga: Coronavirus cases exceed 500 for the second consecutive day”, for more National and International news, visit the Euro Weekly News website.