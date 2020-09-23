The Andalusian Government is preparing a ‘Lockdown Contingency Plan’ for the region and has warned it will keep second homes, owned by Madrid’s residents, under ‘Close Surveillance’.

On Tuesday this week, Health reported that cases exceed 1,000 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in 16 unrestricted areas in Madrid- this announcement did not go unnoticed by Junta de Andalusia President Juanma Moreno. Estepona, for instance, has reportedly some 15,000 homes owned by the residents of Madrid- just how the authorities plan to closely monitor all these dwellings remains to be seen however.

The municipalities of Malaga and Madrid are at the moment the hardest-hit areas with the highest rates of infections and hospitalisations. It is these two areas, which together account for almost 60% of the new cases, where the president has hinted that new restrictions might have to be put in place shortly.

It has also been revealed that some families from Madrid have decided to stay in Andalusia, many even registering their children at schools and colleges along the coast. This has coincidentally provided a must-needed boost to private educational establishments on the coast who have in many cases experienced an ‘exodus’ of pupils due to parents finding themselves out of a job. The travel and tourism industry on Spain’s Costa del Sol has suffered badly during the crisis and it seems likely now that it will only see some recovery around April next year.

Madrid's Residents Second Homes to be Kept under 'Close Surveillance' By Andalusia's Government

