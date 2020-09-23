HMA Hugh Elliott sends a video message to UK Nationals in Spain

With 100 days until the end of the Transition Period on 31 December, HMA Hugh Elliott has recorded a video message for UK Nationals living in Spain.

HMA video for UK Nationals With 100 days until the end of the Transition Period, HMA Hugh Elliott has recorded a message for UK Nationals – providing reassurance about citizens' rights under the Withdrawal Agreement and reinforcing the importance of being legally resident. For more information about how to register as a resident and the organisations who can help you do so, visit gov.uk/livinginspain.

Speaking about the continuing negotiations on the future relationship between the UK and the EU, the Ambassador said: “I want to reassure you that your rights as UK nationals living in Spain are already protected under the Withdrawal Agreement between the UK and the EU. And that both the UK and Spanish Governments are fully committed to implementing the citizens’ rights provisions in the Agreement.”

The Ambassador reminds UK Nationals of the need to register as a resident as soon as possible, but acknowledges that there are difficulties with getting appointments in some places. UK Nationals will still be protected by the Agreement, as long as you can prove you were legally living in Spain before the end of 2020, so the Embassy’s advice is to make sure you have documentation (eg. padron certificate, rental agreement, utility bills) to demonstrate you were living here before the end of the year.

If you have difficulties completing your residency application, the UK Government has provided funding to three organisations – Age in Spain, Babelia and IOM – to answer questions and provide practical support. For details of the help they can provide and how to contact them visit gov.uk/livinginspain.

The Embassy and Consulates are also running a series of Facebook Live Q&As on different topics related to living in Spain and the actions UK Nationals may need to take. All sessions take place on www.facebook.com/britsinspain and are available to watch afterwards. The current schedule is as follows, although please note that this is subject to change. Keep an eye on our Facebook page for further details:

6 October: 18:00 Pensions, benefits, working and driving

13 October: 13:00 Healthcare

27 October: 13:00 Travel

10 November: 18:00 Education – studying and teaching

24 November: 18:00 Swallows

1 December: 18:00 Residency

8 December: 18:00 General Q&A

