Mainland Greece, Italy, Iceland and Denmark are all now at risk from being removed from the government’s ‘safe travel corridor list’ after coronavirus cases in each country continued to rise this week.

Should holidaymakers be preparing for a chaotic return to the UK?

Mainland Greece is currently recording a seven-day rate of 20.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people which is up from 17.7 a week ago. This is up from 17.7 a week ago. A rate of 20 being the threshold above which UK officials consider adding a country to the UK quarantine List.

Earlier this month the Government introduced a regional approach to its quarantine list which saw restrictions introduced for arrivals from seven Greek islands, but the rest of the country managed to maintain its exemption.

However, it is now understood that Iceland and Denmark are also at risk of having quarantine measures introduced, with case rates of 68.6 and 63.2 respectively. Other countries at or near the threshold include Sweden with 20 and Italy at 18.1. Cyprus has seen its rate tick upwards to 8.9, compared with 3.3 a week ago. The rates in the UK and Ireland are 44 and 38.6 respectively.

The UK travel industry has been severely hit by quarantine restrictions. It has called on the Government to allow coronavirus testing at airports to reduce self-isolation periods for those who get a negative result.

Changes to the government’s list of countries from which arrivals in England do not need to self-isolate for 14 days are usually announced on Thursday at 5 pm and implemented the following Saturday at 4 am. The devolved nations have their own exemption lists which are similar but not identical to that created by the UK Government.

